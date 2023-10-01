Tinubu Commences Cash Transfer To 15m Poor Households October

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday said his administration will commence the cash transfer to 15 million poor households in October.

The President stated this in his first Independence Anniversary speech, pledging to boost employment and urban incomes.

He said, “Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.

“To boost employment and urban incomes, we are providing investment funding for enterprises with great potential. Similarly, we are increasing investment in micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.”

On security, the President also reiterated his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

In doing this, the Commander-in-Chief said security agencies will emphasise more on inter-service collaboration and intelligence gathering.

According to Tinubu, the Service Chiefs have been tasked with the vital responsibility of rebuilding the capacities of our security services.

“Here, I salute and commend our gallant security forces for keeping us safe and securing our territorial integrity. Many have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We remember them today and their families. We shall equip our forces with the ways and means needed to perform their urgent task on behalf of the people,

“We shall continue to make key appointments in line with the provisions of the Constitution and with fairness toward all. Women, Youth and the physically challenged shall continue to be given due regard in these appointments,” he said.

‘Pillar Of Democracy’

Continuing, Tinubu praised the judiciary for its efforts in national building, describing the third arm of government as a pillar of democracy and fairness.

He also commanded the National Assembly for its cooperation with the executive, especially with regards its duties of confirmation and oversight.

The President said in line with the provisions of the Constitution, the government will continue to make key appointments.

The appointments, he stated, shall give room for women, youths as well as physically challenged people.

