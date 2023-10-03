Seven Rescued, 27 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Niger

A wooden boat conveying 34 persons along Agwara and Yauri local government areas of Niger and Kebbi states has capsized.

According to reports, the boat which is said to be conveying passengers from Gebbe, Kasabo and other waterfronts on River Niger to the Yauri market capsized a few meters to its destination.

The incident was said to have occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m, authorities from Yauri have noted that though the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary report indicates that the boat capsized following a heavy windstorm that accompanied the weather.

Local divers were captured surveilling the area for survivors shortly after the boat mishap

Confirming the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday, the Managing Director of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Abubakar Yelwa, said seven persons were rescued and 27 others still missing.

Yelwa said the fatality rate would have been close to nothing if passengers wore life jackets before sailing, adding that the commission will sustain the distribution of lifejackets and her advocacy for its use.

As of the time of filling this report, it was gathered that the rescue effort is still ongoing but victims were said to be from Niger and Kebbi states.