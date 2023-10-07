UK, France, Germany, Condemn ‘Terrorist Attacks From Gaza’ Against Israel

United Kingdom (UK), France, and Germany have “firmly condemned the terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel” on Saturday morning.

Britain’s foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip.

“The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself,” he wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked” by the attacks.

“Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice,” he added on X.

The French foreign ministry also condemned “in the strongest possible terms the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel and its population” after the firing of hundreds of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

France “expresses its full solidarity with Israel and the victims of these attacks. It reaffirms its absolute rejection of terrorism and its commitment to Israel’s security”, the ministry added.

Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also said the Palestinian militant group Hamas “contributes to the intensification of violence”, adding that “violence and rockets aimed at innocent people must stop immediately”.

Israel “has our full solidarity” and “the right, guaranteed by international law, to defend itself against terrorism”, Baerbock said on social media, as the Israeli army began carrying out air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In response to the Hamas attacks, the Israeli army announced that it had sent “dozens” of fighter jets to strike Hamas targets in Gaza.

Israel imposed a blockade of Gaza in 2007 after Hamas took control and there have been multiple cross-border wars since.

Germany has been rearming since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and recently approved the purchase of the Arrow 3 missile defense system from Israel, hailing it as a “historic” agreement and an important contribution by Israel to European security.

AFP