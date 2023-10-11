Education Key To Overcoming Challenges – Tinubu’s Wife

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has emphasised the need to equip the girl-child with quality education to help them withstand societal challenges.

Speaking during an interactive session in Abuja on Wednesday to mark the 2023 International Day of the Girl-Child, she said the day provided an opportunity for people to reflect on the challenges faced by girls in the country and to also celebrate their remarkable potential and resilience.

“Our girls are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today. It’s high time we break down barriers that have held them back for long. Education is the key weapon that we must use to ensure that every girl is free from discrimination and intimidation,” Tinubu stated.

“This is one of the reasons I have taken it as a priority to encourage the girl child so she can achieve her potential.

“Under the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, we are looking at promoting alternative high school for girls so that despite whatever misadventure they find themselves, they can still acquire education that could give them access to higher education. I urge all well-meaning Nigerian to help show the girl child that there is a good way.”

Advising the public to ensure that every girl had access to quality education to help set them free from any form of discrimination, the First Lady encouraged the adults to protect the girls from all forms of violence, adding that it is the collective duty of people to create a safe and inclusive environment for girls to thrive.

Tinubu said she has prioritised the girl-child issues under her NGO, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), to encourage the girl-child to achieve her potential and attain higher positions.

The First Lady also acknowledged that the girls were the change-makers, the innovators, and the dreamers, who, if given the chance, would reshape the world positively. She also encouraged all Nigerian children, especially the girls, to dream big and positively, “because the dream will keep you alive and keep you going.”

The 2023 International Day of the Girl Child has the theme “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership and Our Well-being.”