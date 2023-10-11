No Soldier Is Complete Without Killing Boko Haram Terrorists – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has urged troops of the Nigerian Army to get rid of terrorists as the nation mops up insurgency operations in the North-East.

Addressing troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Tuesday, the CDS ordered troops to find and kill Boko Haram terrorists before they attack Nigerians.

Tasking the troops to take the battle to the insurgents, Musa said no soldier is complete without killing at least one Boko Haram fighter in the theatre.

“Don’t just come and sleep in the theatre, make sure you look for Boko Haram and kill. Anybody who comes to the theatre and finishes without killing one Boko Haram is not complete,” he stated.

“So you must make sure before you go, look for them, that’s the only way we can finish them completely.

“They should not be looking for us, we should be looking for them. Do not go and sit down until they attack and we repel, there is nothing like repel, go and find and kill them.”

The CDS used the opportunity of the visit to extend appreciation to the troops for their sacrifices and commitment.

He urged them to sustain the onslaught against the terrorists, assuring that the insurgency would soon be over in the region.

Speaking on the plans for the troops, Musa stated that the Army and Defence Headquarters have put in place a reward system for deserving troops who have done well.

According to him, the idea is not just to punish troops who misbehave. He however warned that any soldier who is caught selling arms and ammunition will be severely dealt with.

The defence chief also explained that plans were ongoing to ensure that no soldier exceeds two years in the theatre of operation in the North-East.