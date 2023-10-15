Reality Show ‘Fund It Forward’ Premieres

The first episode of Channels Television’s social enterprise show Fund It Forward premiered on Sunday evening.

The show, which is designed to nurture the next generation of social enterprises driven by Nigerian youths, features 12 young social entrepreneurs.

They will vie for a chance to secure significant grant funding and invaluable mentorship from esteemed socialpreneurs.

Fund It Forward will run for nine weeks. Evictions will be held with a team of judges deciding who stays.

“The top three will compete for 1st place, and each receives enviable prize packages according to their final ranking, designed to take their enterprises to the next level,” a statement on the show‘s website read.

Which Change Agent are you already rooting for?#funditforward — Fund It Forward TV (@FundItForwardTV) October 15, 2023

During Sunday’s premiere, the contestants were introduced, giving a closer shot about their social enterprises.