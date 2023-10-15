Obaseki Promises $35,000 Prize Money For Edo State International Film Festival

Governor Godwin Obaseki has promised a prize money of $35,000 for the Edo State International Film Festival.

This is to help buffer the creative industry in the state.

He made the promise on Sunday in Lagos State when he delivered a keynote address at the festival’s industry mixer.

The Edo governor promised to continue to support the creative industry. He also declared the state’s interest in competing with Lagos as a creative hub in Africa.

On the stolen artifacts from Benin, Governor Obaseki said they all do not have to be repatriated, but their ownership has to be returned to Nigeria even if they are still displayed abroad.

During the event, Obaseki also met with creative and Nollywood practitioners ahead of the festival later this year.