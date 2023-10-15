Terrorists Killed As NAF Airstrikes Destroy Gun Trucks In Borno, Zamfara

Scores of terrorists have been killed in stream-of-air strikes in their enclaves across the theatres, the Nigerian Air Force said Sunday.

The air interdiction missions were carried out by the Air Components of Operations Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji, at a newly identified terrorists’ hideout at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region in Borno.

According to the Air Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the strikes became necessary after it was established that the recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to Bukar Meram general area, was for possible resurgence of attacks on ground troops and innocent civilians.

“Feedback received after the strikes revealed the expected outcome was achieved as several terrorists were neutralised while over 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks were destroyed,” he said, adding that air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists.

Gabkwet recalled that similar air strikes were carried out on terrorists on October 11 by the Air Component of Operation Haradin Daji around the Sangeko axis of the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said the terrorists, who were in a convoy of about 70 motorcycles on the road track from Kabaro towards Sangeko, were subsequently engaged with several neutralised, their motorcycles destroyed, and others injured.

Gabkwet stated that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has commended the professionalism and dedication of the Air Components.

“Your efforts and support to the ground troops is commendable. Stay focused and do not be complacent as we must continue to give our citizens the confidence they deserve to thrive,” he quoted the Air Chief as saying.