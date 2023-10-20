Ancelotti Praises Ramos Before Their Reunion In Seville

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his former captain Sergio Ramos ahead of the pair’s reunion on Saturday when his side travel to Sevilla.

“I’m very fond of him…If I am here today, it’s because of Ramos. If he hadn’t scored that goal in the final, I probably wouldn’t be here,” said Ancelotti on Friday.

The experienced Italian manager was speaking in reference to the 2014 Champions League final, which Real Madrid won 4-1 after extra time against local rivals Atletico Madrid.

This record 10th European Cup was in no small part due to Ramos’ headed equaliser in the third minute of added time in the second half.

Ramos left Real Madrid after 16 seasons in the Spanish capital to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The four-times Champions League winner then returned to his boyhood club Sevilla in September.

Sevilla host Real Madrid in a La Liga encounter on Saturday and whilst Ancelotti hopes “he doesn’t score”, he remains certain that Ramos will nonetheless “have a great game”.

AFP