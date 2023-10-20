INEC Waiting For Final Decision On Bayelsa APC Gov. Candidate -Spokesman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is awaiting a final court decision to know the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Bayelsa State governorship election.

A court had recently ruled that Timipre Sylvia cannot be the party’s candidate for the November 11 exercise, leaving many wondering who will become the APC flagbearer for the election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Commission’s Chief Press secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi said the court’s decision precedes the final say of INEC.

“What I am saying is that, when the final decision on that particular matter is taken, the Commission will come out to say, ‘This is exactly what the situation is’. But please, let’s take it easy, and let’s wait till the commission takes that decision,” he said Friday.

When asked whether the APC in Bayelsa State currently has a candidate, Rotimi maintained that the commission must wait because of the ongoing ‘legal’ proceedings.

“This is the situation; when there are legal cases, you have to wait until the end of the legal issues.

“Because things can happen within a few days or a few weeks. If you have something today and the person is appealing to a higher court, you have to wait until the higher court takes a decision,” he said.

The chief press secretary also noted that the candidate of the Labour Party in Imo State is also awaiting confirmation from a court order.

“If it is on our website – what I am saying is that we have a period for publishing the list of candidates.

“When a court order comes and says we should drop a particular name and accept another, we do so. And then in the remarks column, we now say ‘by court order’,” he said.

Rotimi, however, said that he is not aware of any substitution or whether INEC has taken a decision about the candidates.