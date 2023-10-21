2023 Elections: Cardinal Onaiyekan Accuses INEC Chairman Mahmood Of Dishonesty

Bishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu of misleading Nigerians and not being honest in the conduct of the 2023 elections.

The Cardinal who was speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the 10th anniversary celebration of the Jesuit Memorial College had some very scathing words for the way things are done in the country.

He is insisting that actions have consequences and there must be a paramount change.

READ ALSO: INEC Assures Voters Of No Glitches In Result Upload For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls

“We should refuse to agree that this is a country where certificates are forged and it is okay. We should refuse to accept a situation where elections are rigged and you are told to go to court. These things have consequences. Jesus says you shall know the truth and the truth will make you free. Accept that they have a very heavy trust deficit,” he said at the Saturday event in the Rivers State capital.

“Nothing wrong with admitting did not go so well. If we don’t tell the truth, we will not move forward.

“I am a religious person and I keep praying to God to forgive us and to show us the truth because if we tell the truth, things will move fast. Nigerians are wonderful and I still hope that things will move fast.”

While INEC declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 2023 presidential election and the opposition is challenging his win in the court, the clergyman maintains truth should prevail.

“Whatever the judges may decide, whatever courts may say, at the end of the day, the truth will make us free,” the preacher added.