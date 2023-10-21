DPO, Three Other Officers Die In Gun Duel With Otukpo Bank Robbers, Police Confirm

The police in Benue State have confirmed the killing of the Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, John Adikwu and three other policemen in yesterday’s gun battle with the bank robbers who also killed many others within and outside the bank premises.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Sewuese Anene, in a press statement issued on Saturday October, said two of the bank robbers were killed during the gun battle with a team of security reinforcement along the Otukpo/Taraku Federal Highway with many of them scampering into the forest.

SP Anene further noted that the police are currently on the heels of the suspects with a view to apprehend them.

READ ALSO: 10 Killed In Benue Bank Robbery

Channels Television reported that ten people were killed in a bank robbery in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday.

The dare-devil robbers operated for two hours without being challenged by security operatives.

According to sources in Otukpo, the robbers came in numbers and attacked five commercial banks, most of which are located opposite the Divisional Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, the governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the armed robbery attacks.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Alia, Tersoo Kulo, the governor described the robbery incident as an affront on the state; especially that it took place at the exact time the Security Council meeting was in progress in Government House Makurdi.

The Governor sympathized with the families of those who were gruesomely murdered by the robbers during the robbery.