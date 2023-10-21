Governor Alia Condemns Armed Robbery Attack On Otukpo

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the armed robbery attacks on some commercial banks in Otukpo town.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Alia, Tersoo Kulo, the governor described the robbery incident as an affront on the state; especially that it took place at the exact time the Security Council meeting was in progress in Government House Makurdi.

The Governor sympathized with the families of those who were gruesomely murdered by the robbers during the robbery.

He said, “It is an unfortunate development that people who were on duty, especially police officers, were shot and killed in cold blood by those mindless robbers.

“But they cannot get away with this. Already, security agencies are on their trail and must apprehend and bring them to justice”.

He called on the people of the state to be vigilant and always endeavour to report suspicious movements around them all the time.

Channels Television reported that ten people were killed in a bank robbery in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday.

Three policemen were said to be among them.

The dare-devil robbers operated for two hours without being challenged by security operatives.

According to sources in Otukpo, the robbers came in numbers and attacked five commercial banks, most of which are located opposite the Divisional Police Headquarters.