Tyson Fury Should Thank Judges For His Victory, Says Ngannou

Mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a reaction after his defeat in a split decision says his opponenet, Tyson Fury should thank the judges for his victory.

After the fight, Ngannou who was defeated by World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Sunday’s fight says he did not win the fight.

“Tyson should say thank you to those 2 judges because I didn’t win this fight”

The ten-round fight between the athletes took place in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

This is Ngannou’s boxing debut. His former coach, Mike Tyson had earlier commended the MMA fighter’s performance during the fight describing him as the “true champ”.