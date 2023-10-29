Tyson Hails Ngannou After Defeat

Former professional boxer, Mike Tyson has hailed mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou after his defeat in a split decision with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Tyson who was Ngannou’s trainer and had in an earlier interview said Ngannou has what it takes to knock out anyone standing his way.

“He has what it takes to knock out anything or anybody standing in his way. Once he lands a punch on Tyson Fury’s jaw he is going to knock him out too. Nobody can survive that.”

Tyson in a post shared on his X handle, formerly Twitter described Fury as “the true champ of the evening”

READ ALSO: Ex-VP Mike Pence Withdraws From US Presidential Race

World heavyweight champion Fury beat mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision after their boxing bout went the distance in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Ngannou knocked Fury down in round three, but the 35-year-old British fighter, though shaken, was able to continue.

The undefeated Fury, who earlier this week laughed off his opponent as a “big fat sausage”, afterwards acknowledged that the 37-year-old Cameroonian had effectively kept him off-balance.