We’re About To Fly, God Will Loose Nigeria – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is confident of Nigeria’s greatness, saying God is about to lose Africa’s most populous country.

In his Sunday message of hope at the Deeper Life Bible Church’s global crusade in Benin City, the governor said Nigeria is about to fly.

Amid the challenging moments the citizens face, Obaseki insisted that the Almighty is about to rescue the most populous black nation.

“They have brought Christ to us, they have brought hope to us, they have brought a fundamental message which is so relevant at this time because God is about to loose Nigeria so that Nigeria can fly,” he said.

“He is about to make Nigeria fly. We want to thank God for what he has done for us in Edo State. We want to continue to pray that even though things are difficult now, they can only get better.”

Obaseki also reiterated his administration’s commitment to meeting the welfare of the people of Edo State.

He pledged that the state government would make judicious use of the lean resources for the overall good of Edo residents.

“Whatever they do, we will not allow them to do what they used to do in the past. We must give hope to our young people because they are our future.

“I want to thank all of you for coming out to listen to the message of our father in this crusade. The whole world is watching us, watching Edo and by the grace of God, the message that has been brought through this crusade will save our land and will bring prosperity to us again,” he added.