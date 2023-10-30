I’m More Experienced Than Akpabio – Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ali Ndume, says he is more knowledgeable on issues that have to do with the parliament than the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Sunday, faulting Akpabio’s style of leadership in the 10th Senate.

“My problem is the way he handled the situation and what happened the last time was misunderstood or taken out of context. Don’t forget that I fought here, campaigned for Akpabio. You can’t build a house and destroy it,”

“The main problem is that I’m more experienced than him. When I tried to correct him… you don’t overrule your chief whip, I’m supposed to be the one to call him to order. At that time, he was supposed to invite me then we would talk more one-on-one but he took advantage of the gavel and coincidentally, it was 12:30 pm and I needed to go and pray.”

The lawmaker, who was first elected senator in 2011, was speaking on storming out of the Senate chamber after an encounter with Akpabio on October 19.

Also speaking on the programme, Ndume called on President Bola Tinubu to sign an executive order on unexplained wealth.

While saying there are laws in the UK and other parts of the world to tackle such issues, the lawmaker said he attempted to introduce some bills in that regard.

“I have tried several times but you know, there were excuses here and there,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. “I think the best way to get this across is when the bill comes from the executive or in the interim, the current president should sign an executive bill on unexplained wealth.”

According to Ndume, the level of unexplained wealth in the country especially among politicians and civil servants requires some laws to combat.