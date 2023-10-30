What Is Happening In Rivers Is Despicable, Bothers Me – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George is worried over the crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly, describing it as despicable.

There was an attempt to impeach Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State on Monday. The leader of the House was also removed while a factional speaker emerged all on the same.

In the wake of the crisis, Bode George said elders should call the actors to order before things get out of hand in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled oil-rich state.

“What I will tell all sides is that, like I said, we need elders in the room who would call everybody to order. What is happening in Rivers is despicable. It is heart rendering and I am very unhappy because Rivers is almost a one-party state,” he said on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s current affairs show Politics Today.

“And for such a thing to be happening at this particular time, it’s bothering me, and the party must immediately get involved. The elections are over, the tribunal and electoral process is also over and now let’s come and rebuild the party.

“All those broken areas must be patched up so that we can remain the indivisible and undefeatable party for the future. I am very sad about what is going on in Rivers State.

“All sides should calm down. Let the elders get involved to be able to resolve the crisis. In an organisation, yes, you would have differences. We can disagree without being disagreeable. Please, all sides should calm down and walk the part of honour,” he maintained.