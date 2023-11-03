Two Suspected Terrorists Arrested As Troops, DSS Foil Attack In Kano

Two suspected Boko Haram terrorists have been arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The arrest followed a raid by security operatives in the early hours of Friday on the terrorists’ hideout.

Confirming the arrest in a statement, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in close cooperation with DSS operatives conducted a well-coordinated raid operation, adding that the suspects were believed to be planning a major operation in Kano.

ARMY DSS TROOPS AVERT BHT PLANNED ATTACK ON KANO IN JOINT RAID OPERATION Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services have successfully averted an imminent attack on Kano by insurgents. In a dawn raid operation carried out on the terrorists’ hideout in… pic.twitter.com/EZhvwrZURD Advertisement — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) November 3, 2023

“Consequently, the troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two BHT suspects, who are now in custody,” the statement read.

“During the operation, the joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the DSS recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials.”

Reiterating army’s commitment to ridding the nation of security challenges, Nwachukwu said the operation is a testament to interagency collaboration.

According to him, the successful raid operation reinforces the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property of our citizens.

The army spokesman said the military remains resolute in its effort to counter and degrade insurgency and other forms of security challenges across the country.

He also urged Nigerians to avail the army and other security agencies of timely and credible information that could aid in the ongoing operations to curb insecurity, adding that the military is determined to protect the citizens.