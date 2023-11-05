[BREAKING] Gov Poll: IGP Announces Redeployment Of Imo Police Commissioner

The IGP said though the police commissioner has not been found guilty of any of the allegations levelled against him but "for neutrality sake", Olanrewaju will be redeployed.

By Kayode Oyero
Updated November 5, 2023
Days to the November 11, 2023 off-season governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Stephen Olanrewaju.

“I am aware that there have been allegations on social media against the Commissioner of Police in Imo State but for this election, we are changing the commissioner of police in Imo,” the IGP said on Sunday on Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security.

 

 

There had been widespread outrage by the Organised Labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress accusing Olanrewaju of complicity in the recent attack on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, last week.

The Organised Labour had also handed the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to replace the police commissioner, while also blaming Governor Hope Uzodimma who is seeking re-election of the attack on Ajaero though the governor had since said he had no hand in the attack on the labour leader.

