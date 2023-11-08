FRSC Deploys 4500 Personnel, 105 Vehicles Ahead Saturday Elections

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has directed the deployment of 4500 personnel and 105 vehicles, including tow trucks and ambulances, to Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states in preparation for the governorship elections scheduled for November 11.

The order was issued by the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, through the deputy Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem on Wednesday.

The deployed FRSC operatives were instructed to collaborate effectively with the Nigerian Police Force, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other security agencies to enforce restrictions on vehicular movement during the elections.

The personnel were also tasked with clearing road obstructions, conducting rescue operations in emergencies, and maintaining orderliness at polling booths.

The statement reads, “To ensure that the Corps plays an effective role in the elections, the Corps Marshal has directed the deployment of 1500 personnel of the Corps and 35 Vehicles including tow trucks, and ambulances to each of the respective States to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election.”

The Corps Marshal emphasised the importance of professionalism and urged the personnel to avoid actions that could infringe on the rights of voters.

He called on the electorate to comply with all regulations and restrictions to ensure peaceful, free, and fair elections.