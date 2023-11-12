UPDATED: Uzodimma Clears All Imo’s 27 LGAs

Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 27 local government results announced in the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in Imo State

Collation of results at the State Collation Centre started around 02:30am on Sunday in Owerri, the state capital, with the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashina, as the state Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election.

Though 18 parties fielded candidates in the poll, this year’s governorship election in Imo State has been described by analysts as a four-horse race between APC’s Uzodimma who is seeking re-election, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party’s Achonu Nneji and Jack Ogunewe of the Action Alliance.

None of the other candidates won any local government.

According to INEC, the number of registered voters in the state for the poll was 2, 419,922 with 2,318,919 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected.

At the end of the collation at 08:30 am on Sunday, Fashina announced that the collation centre would go on an hour break and reconvene for the winner’s announcement.

Like Imo, governorship elections were held in Kogi and Bayelsa on November 11, 2023, though the collation of results from the two states has been adjourned to Sunday morning.

SEE LGA RESULTS SO FAR COLLATED IMO:

Oru West LGA

Accredited voters 42965

APC – 38026

LP – 1867

PDP – 987

Total valid votes – 41373

Total votes cast – 42318

Njaba LGA

Accredited Voters – 12098

APC – 8110

LP – 995

PDP – 2404

Valid votes – 11736

Total votes – 12030

Owerri North LGA

Registered voters – 134555

Accredited voters – 18398

APC – 8536

LP – 4386

PDP – 3449

Valid votes – 17440

Total votes cast – 18016

Nwangele LGA

Registered voters – 55535

Accredited voters – 33259

APC – 29282

LP – 895

PDP – 2132

Valid votes – 32597

Votes cast – 32959

Owerri Municipal LGA

Registered voters – 134169

Accredited voters – 11110

APC – 5324

LP – 2914

PDP – 2180

Valid votes – 10813

Votes cast – 11054

Orsu LGA

Accredited voters – 19139

APC – 18003

LP – 813

PDP – 624

Valid votes 19589

Votes cast 19795

Okigwe LGA

Registered voters – 75410

Accredited voters – 63935

APC – 55585

LP – 2655

PDP – 1688

Valid votes – 62970

Total votes cast – 63935

Ideato South LGA

Registered voters – 79361

Accredited voters – 21935

APC – 16891

LP – 1649

PDP – 2469

Valid votes – 21370

Total votes cast – 21650

Onuimo LGA

Registered voters – 36717

Accredited voters – 18405

APC – 13434

LP – 1753

PDP – 2676

Valid votes – 18240

Total votes cast – 18276

Ngor-Okpala LGA

Registered voters – 102048

Accredited voters – 22111

APC – 14143

LP – 2716

PDP – 3451

Valid votes – 21492

Total votes cast – 22003

Oru East LGA

Registered voters – 85080

Accredited voters – 74324

APC – 67315

LP – 3443

PDP – 2202

Valid votes – 74286

Total votes cast – 74290

Isu LGA

Registered voters – 55203

Accredited voters – 15974

APC – 11312

LP – 1253

PDP – 2508

Valid votes – 15776

Total votes cast – 15932

Ahiazu Mbaise LGA

Registered voters – 98887

Accredited voters – 16097

APC – 8369

LP – 2214

PDP – 3507

Valid votes – 15353

Total votes cast – 15878

Nkwerre LGA

Registered voters – 59926

Accredited voters – 26993

APC – 22488

LP – 1320

PDP – 2632

Valid votes – 26764

Total votes cast – 26906

Aboh Mbaise LGA

Registered voters – 111207

Accredited voters – 16084

APC – 9638

LP – 2455

PDP – 1724

Valid votes – 15415

Total votes cast – 15790

Owerri West LGA

Registered voters – 140242

Accredited voters – 16296

APC – 9205

LP – 2597

PDP – 3305

Valid votes – 15712

Total votes cast – 16223

Isiala Mbano LGA

Registered voters – 99076

Accredited voters – 15911

APC – 10860

LP – 2419

PDP – 1659

Valid votes – 15202

Total votes cast – 15531

Obowo LGA

Registered voters – 68690

Accredited voters – 22214

APC – 17514

LP – 3404

PDP – 712

Total valid votes – 21907

Total votes cast – 22171

Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA

Registered voters – 91272

Accredited – 16971

APC – 8473

LP – 3332

PDP – 2737

Valid votes – 16282

Oguta LGA

Registered voters – 95152

Accredited voters – 64260

APC – 57310

LP – 1941

PDP – 2653

Valid votes – 63675

Total votes cast – 63947

Ikeduru LGA

Registered voters – 119987

Accredited voters – 33662

APC – 22356

LP – 1377

PDP – 7258

Valid votes – 32183

Total votes cast – 32712

Ehime Mbano LGA

Registered voters – 79212

Accredited voters – 13027

APC – 6632

LP – 4958

PDP – 681

Valid votes – 12484

Total votes cast – 12782

Orlu LGA

Registered voters – 103223

Accredited voters – 49229

APC – 37614

LP – 2424

PDP – 3690

Valid votes – 48027

Total votes cast – 48386

Ohaji Egbema LGA

Registered voters – 107456

Accredited – 21366

APC – 14962

LP – 1506

PDP – 3694

Valid votes – 20755

Total votes cast – 21249

Ideato North LGA

Registered voters – 86905

Accredited voters – 9609

APC – 5271

LP – 1522

PDP – 2062

Valid votes – 9161

Total votes cast – 9550

Ihitte Uboma LGA

Registered voters – 52108

Accredited voters – 17537

APC – 11099

LP – 2766

PDP – 3077

Valid votes – 17358

Total votes cast – 17537

Mbaitoli LGA

Registered voters – 153283

Accredited Voters – 24186

APC – 12556

LP – 4007

PDP – 5343

Valid votes 23014

Total votes cast 23986