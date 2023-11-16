Adeleke Suspends Osun Chief Judge Ojo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has suspended Adepele Ojo from office as chief judge of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, saying Adeleke approved the suspension of Ojo after the resolution of the state house of assembly.

Rasheed said Adeleke also approved the appointment of Olayinka Afolabi as the new acting chief judge of the state.

“Meanwhile, following the approval of the resolution of the House by the Governor, the Deputy-Governor has been directed by the Governor to perform the swearing-in ceremony of the Acting Chief Judge of Osun State which will be held tomorrow at the Executive Lounge, Governor’s Office, Osogbo,” the statement partly read.

Earlier, the National Industrial Court restrained the governor from removing him from office.

