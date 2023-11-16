‘We Inherited A Tough Period’, Ribadu Seeks Nigerians’ Patience Over Insecurity

Amid the security challenges facing the country, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has urged Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Ribadu, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, said the new administration upon coming on board on May 29, inherited a tough period.

“We inherited a tough period. We appeal for patience and understanding,” the NSA said during the ongoing 19th Annual Nigerian Editors Conference in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State on Thursday.

Speaking on the theme; ‘Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media,’ Ribadu said what the country needs is the cooperation of all to ensure the Federal Government eliminates all forms of insecurity in the country.

“It’s tough times and that is the reality. We are not condemning anyone but that is the truth. Those who are in charge must say the truth, say it as it is, and then hopefully things will be better for you.

Noting that there has been a lot of improvement in the security situation of the nation, the NSA insisted that all hands must be on deck to surmount insecurity challenges.

“We are all in this together, as a National Security Adviser, you want to hear about national security. We have been there about five months a few days into the office. We have given Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu to manage it for us.

“In the last five months, I have been there by his side and have seen how things were and how things are when we started, and hopefully the direction we are going is okay,” he added.

About 300 editors and veteran journalists are attending the four-day conference.

Banditry and kidnapping are some of the challenges facing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who came to power in May promising to tackle insecurity from criminal gangs, jihadists, and other armed groups.