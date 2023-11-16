Zamfara APC Hails Appeal Court Verdict On Gov Poll

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the Court of Appeal ruling on the March 18 governorship election.

On Thursday, the appellate court in Abuja declared the election as inconclusive, ordering a rerun in three local government areas. The affected local governments are Maradun, Birnin-Magaji and Bukkuyum.

The three-member panel led by Justice Oyebisi Folayemi, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election in the three LGAs where elections had not been held previously or where results from various polling units were not counted.

READ ALSO: Court Declares Zamfara Gov Poll Inconclusive, Orders Rerun In Three LGAs

In a statement, the state APC Secretary, Yusuf Idris, said the state chapter of the party received the judgment with a high sense of responsibility and gratitude to God.

He expressed optimism that the APC would reclaim the state in the forthcoming re-run election.

“With today’s declaration by the Court of Appeal, we are optimistic that very soon, the people’s Governor Bello Matawalle will be back to his rightful position as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State,” he said.

“The ruling was a clear testimony of our strong belief in God’s choice to give power or take it as He wills We are also appreciative of the judiciary for painstakingly carrying out a job well done.”

Idris appealed to the people of the state, the electorate as well as their friends and supporters within and outside the state who sacrificed a lot of their comfort to pray for APC success.

“To our opponents, we say God’s time is always the best, and we promise to continue to champion the course of peace, harmony and development of Zamfara state to greatness,” he added.