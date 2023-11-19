Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Kill Policeman On Gov Buni’s Convoy

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the convoy of Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni along Maiduguri-Dramaturg Road, killing a policeman and injuring three others.

The attack took place on Saturday after the governor attended the 24th convocation of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to an eyewitness, who was on the entourage but spoke on the condition of anonymity, the attackers opened fire on the convoy from both sides of the highway, targeting the pilot.

“We narrowly escaped death today. The convoy was attacked between Beneshiekh and Mainok, a distance of less than sixty kilometres to Damaturu after attending the 24th convocation of the University of Maiduguri.

“The insurgents opened fire on the convoy from both sides of the road, killing one policeman instantly while the other died later due to too much bleeding following bullet wounds. As a matter of fact, we left Maiduguri late, around 6.00 pm,” he said.

Governor Buni was absent in the convoy when the incident happened on their way back to Damaturu the state capital. He was said to have travelled to Abuja for an official function.

This is the first time the convoy of the Yobe State governor has been attacked since the commencement of the Boko Haram insurgency 12 years ago.