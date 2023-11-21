Moro Emerges As New Senate Minority Leader

The lawmaker representing Benue South, Abba Moro, has emerged as the new Minority Leader of the Senate.

Moro, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was announced as the new minority leader by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday.

He replaces Sen. Simon Nwadkwon representing Plateau North under the Platform of the PDP who was sacked by the court on October 23.

An uproar, however, ensued in the upper chamber when Sen. Osita Ngwu (Enugu West/PDP) was announced as Senate Minority Whip, replacing Sen. Darlington Nwokwocha of the Labour Party (LP).

Sen. Okechukwu Ezea from Enugu North rose to fault the nomination. His personal observation/objection was backed by Sen. Tony Nwoye of the LP who equally rose to challenge the ceding of three of the minority leadership to the PDP, leaving the Labour Party with no representation in the senate leadership.

After an intense argument, the President of the Senate took the majority decision who had voted in favour of the PDP for Senate Minority Whip.

Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to immortalise the designer of the national flag, the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi who passed on August 29, 2023.

The lawmakers after the motion moved by Sen. Sharafadeen Abiodun representing Oyo South, observed a minute silence, urging the government to conduct a state burial in his honour for his befitting role in the design of the national flag.