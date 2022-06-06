Minority Reps Condemn Owo Terrorist Attack, Task Buhari To Apprehend Killers

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned in strong terms, the gruesome killing of over 50 innocent Nigerians worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday by suspected terrorists.

In a communique signed by the Minority Leader, , the Caucus said it is deeply pained that innocent Nigerians have continued to be massacred by terrorists because of the incompetence and manifest lack of capacity by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to confront terrorism and secure the nation.

“This attack is yet another sad commentary on the abysmal failure of the Buhari-led APC administration to decisively confront terrorists in their apparently organized attacks on our nation; a situation that has emboldened these outlaws to continue to ravage our nation and murder our citizens with reckless abandon,” the statement briefly read.

The Minority Caucus urged President Muhammadu Buhari to end “his administration’s lethargic” approach to security, review its strategies and adopt more proactive measures to tackle terrorism and curb the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

“President Buhari must also take firm steps to secure the release of Nigerians languishing in abductor’s dens, including kidnapped students of various institutions and victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terrorist attack,” the Caucus further advised.

The Minority Caucus emphasized that it stands with the government and people of Ondo State at this moment of grief, even as the faction commiserated with the families of the victims of the attack and called on the security forces to ensure that the perpetrators do not get away with this gruesome crime against citizens.