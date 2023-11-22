Kano: We Can’t Affirm Authenticity Of Certified True Copy – APC Legal Adviser

National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Abdulkarim Kana, has said his party can’t affirm the authenticity of the Certified True Copy of the Appeal Court ruling that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, of Kano state.

Kana on Wednesday made this known during Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he claimed the APC has not received a formal copy of the said document.

“There are two things here, one is that we have not received a formal copy of the Certified True Copy of that judgement yet. The document said to be the CTC which we studied and addressed at a press conference, today the same copy everyone has on social media,”

“So we can’t affirm for sure the authenticity of the CTC for sure as it has not been formally conveyed to us,” he said when asked if it was a clerical error.

Earlier in the day, protests rocked Kano State after the Certified True Copy of the judgement appeared in the public domain and seemed contrary to the verdict of the appellate court.

Some of the protesters said they were ready to pay the ultimate price while demanding that Governor Yusuf be recognised as the legitimate winner of the March 2023 governorship election,

He also mentioned that it came as a surprise to him that his party was fined and maintained it as an error.

“As far as the judgement was concerned it was delivered in favour of the APC and in favour of the candidate of the APC

“I am most certainly surprised by the 67th page of the CTC, I saw it and I have it forwarded to my phone this morning”

“My party being fined N1 million is not the true judgement of the court, This does not reflect what the whole world heard being read in the open court when the judgement was read .”

“I would want to believe it most definitely was an error because the concurrent judgement of the two justices dismissed the appeal,” he said

As to the possible cause of the alleged error, Kana pointed to the pressure the justices faced in reviewing the filed appeals.

“We are working in a situation, where the justices are under a lot of pressure. The time within which all these appeals are filed is extremely short. These errors are likely to occur occasionally.”