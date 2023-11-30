Abduction: Senate Urges NUC To Prioritise Female Students’ Accommodation 

The Senate has called on the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to prioritise the issue of accommodation of female students on campus to guard against abduction.

The resolution was taken on Thursday as part of moves to show solidarity with Nigerian Women on this year’s Sixteen Days of Advocacy for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The lawmakers also urged the Nigeria Police Force to strengthen the prosecution process of perpetrators of gender-based violence to pave the way for the conviction.

Additionally, the Senate resolved that the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) undertake a continuous review of the existing policies and laws on gender-based violence to accommodate best practices and strategies.