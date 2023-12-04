A diesel tanker went up in flames at the Ojota inward interchange in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident was confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), via X(formerly Twitter) where it stated that its personnel had been deployed to the scene.

At the time of this report, the cause of the explosion as well as the level of casualty remains unknown.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed the incident adding that the flames had been brought under control.

“Situation in Ojota is under control as the peddler truck conveying Diesel inward Ketu that went on flame has been extinguished,” the post on X read.