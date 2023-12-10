Senate Donates N109m December Salary To Kaduna Air Strike Victims

The leadership of the 10th Senate has donated 109 million naira to victims of mistaken army air strike at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who announced the donation when he led other principal officers and senators on a condolence visit to Governor Uba Sani at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House on Sunday, said the donation which is for the welfare of the victims is their December salaries.

While sympathizing with the Kaduna State government and people of Tudun Biri community over the tragic incident, the Deputy Senate President, who represented the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the National Assembly will work in partnership with the Presidency to unravel the circumstances surrounding the accidental bombing of innocent civilians at Tudun Biri village in order to avert a recurrence.

On his part, Governor Sani while thanking the senators for their show of empathy for the victims of the military airstrike, and therefore, called on the National Assembly to support the Federal Government in probing the bomb incident.

He also appealed to the federal legislators to also review the agitation for the creation of state police. This he notesd will strengthen security management in the country.