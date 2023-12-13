EFCC To Probe Suspended NCAA DG Nuhu, Says Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday said the suspended Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, will be probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu suspended Nuhu as the head of the NCAA, replacing him with Capt. Chris Najomo.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement, said Nuhu’s suspension will enable anti-graft agency beam its anti-corruption searchlight on the NCAA.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Replaces FAAN, NAMA MDs, Four Others

“Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu has been suspended from office to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an unfettered investigation into the activities of the suspended Director-General and other senior officials in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority,” he said.

“Capt. Chris Najomo assumes office as the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority immediately.”

The President also sacked the six Managing Directors and Directors-General of parastatals in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The affected directors include the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

The sack is in tandem with his Renewed Hope Agenda, which is to bring world-class standards to Nigerian Civil Aviation in consumer protection and the promotion of the well-being of Nigerian passengers and the high cost of under performance in the sector, Ngelale stated.

“The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, has been removed from office and replaced with Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the substantive Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

“Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Adetunji Odunowo, has been removed from office and replaced with Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk is the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency,” he stated.