Troops Destroy Terrorist Hideouts In Zamfara, Sokoto States

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in a bid to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property during the Yuletide period have intensified their onslaught against the terrorists, as the troops destroyed terrorist enclaves, neutralized five of them and recovered arms and ammunition in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

The spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji Captain Yahaya Ibrahim in a statement said the troops coordinated a clearance operation on Thursday within Dada, Rukudawa, and Dumburum villages in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara state.

He said during the operation, an encounter ensued between the troops and the marauding terrorists and the troops’ power superiority forced the terrorists to retreat and flee with gunshot wounds while one of them was neutralized.

READ ALSO: Troops Apprehend IPOB/ESN Commander In Enugu, Recover Arms, Ammunition

“Furthermore, the troops advanced aggressively and destroyed enclaves of dreaded terrorist kingpins Gwaska Dan Karami and Dangote who abandoned their hideouts and escaped in disarray,” he said.

“In a mop-up up the troops recovered two Dane guns, two Motorcycles, six different pairs of military camouflage uniforms, Communication gadgets, and ammunition.”

In another operation, the combined troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Sokoto state during a clearance operation, neutralized four terrorists in Masasa village of the state.

“During the encounter, several terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds as troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle, two Tecno Phones, and the sum of N282,050 cash,” the spokesperson added.