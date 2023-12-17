VIDEO: My Marital Issues Got Me Depressed For A Long Time — Emeka Ike

The 56-year-old actor revealed this on Rubbin' Minds programme aired on Channels Television on Sunday.

By Channels Television
Updated December 17, 2023
Emeka Ike

 

Nigerian actor Emeka Ike says his marital issues got him depressed for a very long time.

Watch full video:

 

