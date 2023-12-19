VIDEO: No Amount Too Big To Pay For Peace – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said there is no price too great for him to pay for peace to reign in the state.

Fubara made this known while addressing a special convocation ceremony at the Pamo University of Medical Sciences, where he promised to abide by the truce brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

He and Nyesom Wike feud split lawmakers in the House with 27 of them defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party in whose central government Wike currently serves as minister.

It also saw 9 commissioners of his cabinet tendering their resignation.

“Let me say this to my dear state.”

“I call you my dear state because the support you have shown to me within this period is unmeasurable,” an emotional Fubara said.

“Ordinarily, I don’t even know them or have any contact with them but they stood by me.”

“There is no amount that is too big to pay for peace.”

“I will continue to pay it.”