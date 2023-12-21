Former Army Chief Chris Alli Buried In Abuja

The remains of a former Chief of Army Staff, Chris Alli, were laid to rest at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja on Wednesday.

The funeral was attended by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who represented President Bola Tinubu; former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and a representative of Plateau State Governor. Serving and former service chiefs and other prominent Nigerians and family members.

Also held in his honour was a funeral mass at St. Joseph Military Catholic Church, Mambilla Barracks Asokoro, Abuja.

In his remarks at the funeral, the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, said the deceased served Nigeria with dedication and worked for peace, development and unity of the country.

The minister who represented by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said that the late former COAS achieved significant influence on professionalising and repositioning the army to be a force to reckon with in both regional and global scenes.

He added that the late general lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

Also speaking, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, said the late Alli had demonstrated passion and devotion to duty throughout his lifetime, which was characterised by love for country and service to humanity.

The army chief said Alli exhibited an unrivalled sense of duty and dedication to service, and his love and passion were evident in all he did.

Alli, a retired major general, died at the age of 79 in Lagos on November 19. He was Nigeria’s 15th Chief of Army Staff from 1993 to 1994 under the late Head of State, Sani Abacha.

He also served as the military governor of Plateau State from August 1985 to 1986 during the military regime of President Ibrahim Babangida, as well as interim administrator of Plateau in 2004 under the civilian administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.