Works Minister Umahi Inaugurates FERMA Board

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has expressed concerns that roads nationwide are in a critical state, and there is an immediate need for improved road infrastructure.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of the new members of the Governing Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Abuja on Thursday.

Umahi noted that deteriorating roads adversely impact all aspects of economic activities.

He called on the newly inaugurated FERMA members to confront the challenges of road infrastructure maintenance and demonstrate unwavering commitment to the road maintenance programme outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.