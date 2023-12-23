Emefiele Perfects Bail Conditions, Regains Freedom

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has being released from Kuje Correctional Centre after his lawyers perfected his bail conditions.

His lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mathew Burkaa, confirmed this to Channels Television.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High court had granted him bail in sum of N300 million with two sureties in like sum.

Emefiele was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on procurement fraud and using his position to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Yaro, a staff of CBN, by awarding a contract for the procurement of 43 vehicles worth N1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020, on November 18th.

While he was remanded in Kuje, Emefiele was mandated to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and must remain within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The trial over his alleged procurement of vehicles has already began before Justice Hamza Muazu.