Troops Neutralize 14 Terrorists, Rescue 14 Kidnap Victims In Kaduna, Niger States

Troops of the One Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army have neutralized 14 suspected terrorists during clearance operations in Kaduna and Niger states.

The troops also rescued 14 persons who were kidnapped by the insurgents during the operations.

According to a statement by the Acting Army Public Relations Officer of One Mechanised Division Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the troops on Saturday, December 23rd, neutralized two terrorists at the Madawaki area of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State with others fleeing with gunshot wounds, while the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, magazines and a motorcycle in the encounter.

The army spokesman also disclosed that the troops made an incursion into the camp of eliminated insurgents leader, Ali Kachalla where his foot soldiers escaped, while thirteen male kidnap victims who were abducted by the terrorists on October 13th, 2023 were rescued.

In other operations in Kaduna, troops of One Division neutralized three terrorists at Madidaro in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area and also recovered an AK-47 rifle and other dangerous weapons.

In a similar operation at Kidandan-Yadi General Area of Birnin-Gwari on Sunday, the troops neutralized five terrorists and destroyed their camps while twelve motorcycles were recovered in the fight.

It was also a successful operation along the Maro Junction in the Kachia axis where three suspected bandits were neutralized by troops with others escaping with gunshot wounds. A kidnap victim, one Rabiu Ahmed, was also rescued in the process.

In the same vein, the troops in the early hours of Sunday, acting on credible intelligence, ambushed terrorists at Kwanar Batero in Kaduna and neutralized one of them, and also recovered arms and ammunition during the operation.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding of the One Mechanised Division, Major General Valentine Okoro has expressed satisfaction with the successes recorded in the operations.

He commended the troops for the feat and charged them to sustain the tempo by denying insurgents and other criminal elements in the division’s area of responsibility freedom of action.