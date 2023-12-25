Army Chief Celebrates Christmas With Troops, Salutes Their Gallantry 

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, said the Nigerian Army is expected to take delivery of more battle enablers and combat equipment to support troops on the battlefield in their efforts to decimate all criminal elements disturbing the peace of the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff was speaking when he celebrated Christmas with troops of Operation Hadarin Daji at Gingiya Army Barracks, Sokoto.

He said the leadership of the Nigerian Army has designed many measures to encourage troops in the field as he saluted the gallantry, unwavering dedication, and sacrifice they make to ensure the peace and stability of the nation.

The Army chief asked Nigerians to support troops with credible information and intelligence to enable them to win the battle and restore peace in every nook and cranny of the country as he commended the support of the Sokoto State Government towards the success of operations of the Nigeria security forces.