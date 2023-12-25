Fubara’s Wife Tasks Women On Care In Rare Christmas Day Public Appearance

In a rare public appearance, Lady Valerie Fubara, the wife of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has tasked women to be deliberate in showing care and love to their families at all times.

She said the love should be expressed more intentionally in appreciation to God who has entrusted the family members in their care.

The Rivers State First Lady gave the advice when she visited the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital to felicitate with babies born on Christmas Day.

“My message to all mothers is to appreciate that, God has laid a lot of things in the hands of women and God expects us to manage our homes in love and unity,” she said, noting that training our children with the fear of the Lord is an obligation.

“Just as it is saddled on the husbands to provide for the family, it is also the woman’s duty to support her husband to build the family in love and unity.”

Lady Fubara said that Christmas is a very important event in christendom and urged Christians to emulate the life of Christ in all ramifications.

“Christmas is the time that we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. So, as Christians, it is very important for us to also show what it means to be a Christian, you have to behave Christlike.”

The governor’s wife also shared gifts to the newborns and other children in the wards visited, while thanking God for the safe delivery of the children and congratulating their parents and the hospitals.

Parents of the babies born at the Rivers State University Teaching, Mr and Mrs Akaningene Okechukwu Edah, and the mother of the baby born at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Mrs Lilian Ifezue, expressed gratitude to the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara for coming to share in their joy.