South-West Governors Pay Condolence Visit To Akeredolu’s Family

Governors of the South-West region have paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday in Germany. He was aged 67.

Governors present at the Jerico Ibadan, Oyo State residence of the Akeredolus were Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abiodun Oyebanj (Ekiti), and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

Abiodun disclosed this on his X handle, sharing pictures from the visit.

“During this period of immense grief, we express our deepest sympathies and offer our support to the family of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. He lived a remarkable life, leaving behind an indelible mark on the pages of history.

“As we navigate through this heartbreaking time, we beseech God to grant Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s soul eternal serenity and tranquility in His tender embrace. May His divine grace bestow comfort upon his sorrowful loved ones, empowering them with the fortitude to bear this irreparable void,” he stated.

While Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was not spotted during the visit, the Lagos State Governor visited the late governor’s family.

Ekiti Mourns

EKITI DECLARES THREE DAYS OF MOURNING FOR AKEREDOLU Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji @biodunaoyebanji has declared three days of mourning for Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the late Governor of Ondo State who passed on December 27th. pic.twitter.com/SfUxsTiLH2 — Government of Ekiti State (@ekitistategov) December 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Government has declared three days of mourning for Akeredolu.

According to a Friday statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji directed that all flags at public buildings across the state be flown at half-mast.

The Oyo State Governor Makinde had earlier declared a three-day mourning in his state in honour of the deceased.

Since Akeredolu’s death, tributes have continued to pour in from prominent figures in the country including President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu described Akeredolu as a man who moved Nigeria towards equity, fairness, and justice.