Five Quick Steps To Begin Your Online Passport Application

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Monday launched the portal for online passport application in a move that is expected to bring succour to millions of Nigerians.

Monday’s launch followed a live demonstration session hosted by the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who unveiled the functionality of the new system to stakeholders from across the country on Saturday in Abuja.

The launch put to pay the minister’s December comment that the portal was “99 percent done” and ready for usage.

How To Apply For Passport Online

Following the launch, listed are the steps for the online application for passports:

1. Head to the online application portal http://passport.immigration.gov.ng.

2. Click the “Apply for Fresh Passport” (for new applicants)

3. When done, input your NIN, date of birth, and other data needed.

4. After this, upload your passport photograph and other needed documents.

5. Once done, go to the nearest Immigration Office to do your biometric capture.