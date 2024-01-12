Attacks On Plateau Acts Of Terrorism, Security Agents Know Masterminds – Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State believes the incessant attacks on the state are acts of terrorism, claiming security agents know the masterminds.

Over 200 persons were killed in recent attacks in the North-Central state with many rendered homeless.

“What I can tell you is the killings in Plateau and the attacks in recent times are pure acts of terrorism,” he said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, the earlier Nigeria deals with these attacks, the better as he claimed those sponsoring terrorism are known.

“I believe that the sponsors of the terrorists, the financiers of the terrorists, and those who arm the terrorists are known.

“And the security agencies know them or they have the capacity to know them. And that is why we are insisting that the security agencies must do their work, which is to protect lives and properties,” he maintained.

‘An Incurable Optimist’

His comment came on the same day the Supreme Court reversed an appeal court verdict sacking him as governor, a feat he believes shows Nigerian can get better.

“It has brought out in me some positive energy that we can be able to change the Nigerian system. I have always been an incurable optimist that Nigeria can change,” he added.

“With what I saw in the Supreme Court, it raises that hope further that if the Supreme Court can get it right, the judicial system will get it right, the administration of justice will get right.

“It therefore means that we can cascade this into other spheres of our national development. I believe that with the lot of things that are happening now, some of the corrective measures Mr President is taking means that change is possible.”