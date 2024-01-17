IED Kills Two Civilian JTF Members In Borno

Two members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce have been killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorist in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Eight other civilian JTF member sustained injuries after stepping on the landmine while on a routine patrol along Dikwa-Konduga Road.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Mafa LGA, Goni Gonibe, who led other stakeholders in the LGA and the Brigade Commander to the burial of the two volunteers in Mafa said the eight injured volunteers are receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“The incidence happened while on their routine operations along Mafa/Konduga LGA axis before stepping on landmine suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram Terrorist. Two of the CJTF members instantly died while the remaining eight sustained various injuries and were rushed to the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“The Chairman, Goni Gonibe, Member BOSHA, Baba Ali Modu, Council Secretary, Alhaji Sale Bukar and other sympathizers visited the hospital to see situations of those injured and assured the families of the victims that proper medical care would be given to all after leading other stakeholders to bury the two dead victims in Mafa town,” a statement from the information unit of the LGA read.

This is coming seven days after landmines killed eleven persons along Gamboru-Dikwa Road at the fringes of the Lake Chad where the Boko Haram terrorist are active in recent times.

Two of the victims were a mother and child while three others were humanitarian aid workers.

Boko Haram activities have been a recurring event recently in Borno as there have been reports of attacks and landmines explosions in Mafa, Dikwa, Gamboru-Ngala, Kala-balge LGAs in the Central and Northern Borno which are strategic economic areas along the Lake Chad basin.