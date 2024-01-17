It’ll Be Unbearable For Bandits To Operate In FCT – Wike

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday said his administration will make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking in town hall meeting with the Bwari area council chairman, royal fathers and residents of Bwari in Bwari area council, Wike said that President Bola Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

He further said the President has approved the provision of all necessary tools and logistics required by security operatives to combat insecurity in the FCT and as such there is no room for excuses by security operatives.

He reassured residents of the area that in the next couple of days they will start to witness drastic changes as regards the security situation and appealed to them to give all necessary support to security operatives to help them carry out their duties effectively.

Wike appealed to residents of the FCT to desist from the use of radio or social media to speak on the operations of the bandits or donations for victims as he says only fuels the bandits and promotes their actions to carry out more operations.

Cases of kidnapping have increased in the country with the recent, being the abduction of six sisters from their residence at Zuma 1 in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on January 5.

The demand of N600 million as ransom from the kidnappers has generated public outcry, with the police authorities vowing to secure the release of the victims.