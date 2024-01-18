Varsity Student Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Firearms In Bauchi

A 400-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi has been arrested for alleged possession of illegal firearms.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmed Wakil. in a statement on Wednesday said the suspect was arrested on Saturday following a tip-off by a vigilante group, saying the student illegally acquired one locally-made gun, one locally-made pistol, and 9mm live ammunition.

The suspect had already admitted to the offence and claimed that the weapons belonged to another person previously arrested for possession of a locally made pistol in 2021.

Wakil said that a 28-year-old business café operator had been arrested in a Bauchi suburb for allegedly defrauding some ATBU students of N663,000, the latter’s school registration fees.

He added that a preliminary investigation showed that the suspect dishonestly and fraudulently collected the money and later gave his victims fake registration slips.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect had already admitted to issuing fake registration slips to many ATBU students.

He assured that the suspects would be arraigned after investigations.