One Dead, Several Injured In Giwa Explosion, Kaduna Govt Confirms

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that it received reports from security agencies of an explosion in Kidandan area of Giwa Local Government Area where a child was killed and about 10 others injured.

Explaining how the incident happened in a statement, the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, said, “according to preliminary reports from the traditional institution and security agencies, one of the pupils learning under a local cleric picked up an object from the bush, which later exploded amidst his fellow pupils.”

“As of the time of this update, one pupil, Zaidu Usman, has been confirmed dead, while about ten injured victims are receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.”

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, received the report with shock and sadness, and sent commiserations to the victims and their families, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and a quick recovery for the wounded.”

“The Governor also appealed to parents and community leaders to increase their vigilance on the activities of their children and wards, given their susceptibility to various dangers.”

“The Governor has directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with security agencies for an urgent investigation into the cause of the explosion, to ensure the safety of residents, mobilize emergency support and ensure prompt medical attention to victims.

Aruwan said that further updates will be duly communicated by the Kaduna State Government.