29 Persons Abducted As Bandits In Military Camouflage Attack Katsina Community 

Twenty-nine persons are said to have been kidnapped after some suspected bandits attacked Tashar Na-Gulle village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

An eyewitness told Channels Television on a phone that the hoodlums, numbering over 60, armed with dangerous weapons including AK-47 rifles, invaded the village at about 10:00 pm on Sunday and chased residents.

He narrated that the hoodlums were dressed in army uniforms so that none of the villagers could fear them.

“Upon their arrival in the village, the bandits opened fire twice and started chasing residents up to their houses. They were asking the residents to stop, stating that they were security personnel there to assist them,” he said.

The Katsina Police Command spokesman Abubakar Sadiq also confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Monday. He, however, noted that normalcy has already been restored in the affected area.

According to him, efforts are on top gear to rescue the kidnapped victims unhurt as the State Commissioner of Police Aliyu Musa has deployed the command’s operational assets to ensure the success of the rescue mission.

“Further development will be communicated in due course, please,” he said.